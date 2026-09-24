Cyclist, 80s, dies days after collision with car in rural Galway
News

Cyclist, 80s, dies days after collision with car in rural Galway

A CYCLIST who was involved in a collision in Co. Galway has died in hospital from his injuries.

The incident happened on the R341 Ballyconneely Road in Clifden on Septebmer 21.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, collided with a car at around 2.40pm that afternoon.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of “serious injuries’, Gardaí confirmed.

The collision happened in Clifden, Connemara

He died in hospital yesterday (September 23), the police force confirmed in a statement issued today.

They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area of the R341 between Ballyconneely and Roundstone between 2.15pm and 3pm on September 21 2026, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Clifden, Collision, Connemara, Cyclist

Related
News 6 years ago

WATCH: Shocking footage as Connemara town devastated by flooding

By: Rachael O'Connor

News 6 years ago

Gardaí confirm investigation into golf event attended by top politicians

By: Rachael O'Connor

News 7 years ago

Woman tragically dies in house fire in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 18 hours ago

Daughter of 82-year-old Irishman who was fatally stabbed brands his killer a coward

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 19 hours ago

Ireland boss Hallgrimsson thankful for support following criticism by Israel FA

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Convicted killer is arrested in Co. Donegal after nine days on the run

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Man left in critical condition following Co. Antrim assault passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Birmingham pub bombings families to march after memorial event snub

By: Peter Kelly

Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with... A.S. Fanning

By: Irish Post