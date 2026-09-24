Cyclist, 80s, dies days after collision with car in rural Galway

A CYCLIST who was involved in a collision in Co. Galway has died in hospital from his injuries.

The incident happened on the R341 Ballyconneely Road in Clifden on Septebmer 21.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, collided with a car at around 2.40pm that afternoon.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of “serious injuries’, Gardaí confirmed.

He died in hospital yesterday (September 23), the police force confirmed in a statement issued today.

They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area of the R341 between Ballyconneely and Roundstone between 2.15pm and 3pm on September 21 2026, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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