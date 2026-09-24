Date confirmed when minimum age for e-scooter users rises to 18

NEW regulations requiring electric scooter riders to be at least 18 years of age will come into next month.

Currently people aged 16 or over are permitted to ride e-scooters in Ireland.

This will change on October 2, when the minimum age rises to 18, Ireland’s Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has confirmed.

“Increasing the minimum age for e-scooter use to 18 is a necessary and proportionate road safety measure,” he said in a statement issued this week.

“We have seen a concerning number of serious injuries and fatalities involving young e-scooter users, and our regulations need to address this,” he explained.

“Together with the recent introduction of mandatory helmets and high-visibility clothing, these changes send a clear message that e-scooters must be used responsibly and safely.”

Regulations to double the fees for detention and storage of seized e-scooters have also been agreed by the Government and will take effect on October 2.

On that date fees will rise to €80 for detention and the first day of storage of a seized e-scooter and €30 for each additional day of storage.

These regulations follow changes which came into effect on September 4, making helmets and high-visibility clothing mandatory for e-scooter users.

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Seán Canney said making the changes to the rules around e-scooters is a “sensible measure that will help protect road users and promote responsible use”.

“Our focus is on ensuring that active and sustainable travel options can continue to grow in a way that is safe for everyone, whether in urban centres or rural communities,” he added.

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