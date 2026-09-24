Teenage girl hospitalised after being hit with rock

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a teenage girl was hit with a rock in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened at around 9.10pm on September 22 in the Prince Andrew Way area of Carrickfergus, the PSNI has confirmed in a statement.

“It was reported the girl, aged 14-years-old, had been struck on the head with a rock resulting in serious head injuries which required hospital treatment,” the police force confirmed.

“A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries,” they added.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and the Youth Diversion Officer has been informed,” they state.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist, to contact police quoting reference 1754 of 22/09/26.”

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