Crowds turn out to mark Ireland’s national day in Bristol
Culture

Crowds turn out to mark Ireland’s national day in Bristol

THE crowds were out in force over the weekend to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Bristol.

While there was no parade planned for the city for 2025, there was plenty of other activities the keep the Irish community – and its friends – entertained.

The O’Malley School of Irish Dancing performing at the St Patrick's celebrations in Bristol 2025

Organised by the WE Irish organisation, formerly known as the Bristol Irish Society, the city hosted its first St. Patrick’s Fleadh Cheoil at the Glass Arcade in St Nicholas Market on Sunday, March 16.

The free event brought the crowds out, where they enjoyed a healthy dose of Irish music, culture and dancing from the likes of the O’Malley School of Irish Dancing.

O’Malley School of Irish Dancing performers in Bristol over the weekend

WE Irish are all set to bring their St Patrick's parade back to the city in 2026, and have launched a fundraising campaign to help support that.

Click here for more information.

Scroll down for more images from the St Patrick's celebrations in Bristol...

 

See More: Bristol, O’Malley School Of Irish Dancing, St Patrick's Day

Related

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade
Culture 49 minutes ago

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast Book Festival promises big things for its fifteenth year
Culture 1 hour ago

Belfast Book Festival promises big things for its fifteenth year

By: James Conor Patterson

5 underrated Irish classics to read this St. Patrick’s Day
Culture 1 hour ago

5 underrated Irish classics to read this St. Patrick’s Day

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News 1 day ago

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
News 1 day ago

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Cold, calculating child predator': Teacher from Co. Antrim jailed for sexual abuse of pupil
News 1 day ago

'Cold, calculating child predator': Teacher from Co. Antrim jailed for sexual abuse of pupil

By: Gerard Donaghy

After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?
News 1 day ago

After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?

By: Peter Kelly