Crowds turn out to mark Ireland’s national day in Bristol

THE crowds were out in force over the weekend to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Bristol.

While there was no parade planned for the city for 2025, there was plenty of other activities the keep the Irish community – and its friends – entertained.

Organised by the WE Irish organisation, formerly known as the Bristol Irish Society, the city hosted its first St. Patrick’s Fleadh Cheoil at the Glass Arcade in St Nicholas Market on Sunday, March 16.

The free event brought the crowds out, where they enjoyed a healthy dose of Irish music, culture and dancing from the likes of the O’Malley School of Irish Dancing.

WE Irish are all set to bring their St Patrick's parade back to the city in 2026, and have launched a fundraising campaign to help support that.

