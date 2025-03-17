IN PICTURES: Thousands turn out for Mayor of London's St Patrick's Festival
Culture

IN PICTURES: Thousands turn out for Mayor of London's St Patrick's Festival

THE Irish across London and further afield came out in force over the weekend to celebrate their national day in style.

For the 22nd year, the Mayor of London's St Patrick's Festival took place in the capital yesterday, bringing thousands of revellers out to mark the day.

Grand marshals Katie-George Dunlevy and Kellie Harrington pictured with Ireland's Children's Minister Norma Foley (third from left) and Irish Ambassador to the UK Martin Fraser (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

The St Patrick's Parade got underway from 10am, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined by parade grand marshals, paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy and Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington at the front of the procession.

Ireland's Children's Minister Norma Foley was also in attendance for the event, which she described as "wonderful".

"It's been a wonderful day at the St Patrick’s Day parade in London," she said.
"An honour to be here with the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and our two Grand Marshalls - Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington and our Paralympic gold medalist Katie-George Dunlevy."

Revellers lined the streets to catch the action as the colourful procession of floats, marching bands and dancers made its way through the city, passing some of its most iconic landmarks.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leads the parade through the capital (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

As the parade finished the St Patrick's Festival began in Trafalgar Square, where a free afternoon of entertainment, hosted by Irish-Indian-Malaysian DJ and broadcaster Tara Kumar, got underway from 12noon.

There was an afternoon of free entertainment at Trafalgar Square (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Programmed by the London Irish Centre, the main stage featured a wide range of family-friendly performances, including world-class acts Kíla, Irish Women in Harmony and Ragz-CV.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Grand marshal Kellie Harrington (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser pictured with his family at the parade (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

(Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

See More: 2025, Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, St Patrick's Day

Related

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade
Culture 2 hours ago

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast Book Festival promises big things for its fifteenth year
Culture 3 hours ago

Belfast Book Festival promises big things for its fifteenth year

By: James Conor Patterson

5 underrated Irish classics to read this St. Patrick’s Day
Culture 3 hours ago

5 underrated Irish classics to read this St. Patrick’s Day

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News 1 day ago

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
News 1 day ago

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Cold, calculating child predator': Teacher from Co. Antrim jailed for sexual abuse of pupil
News 1 day ago

'Cold, calculating child predator': Teacher from Co. Antrim jailed for sexual abuse of pupil

By: Gerard Donaghy