IN PICTURES: Thousands turn out for Mayor of London's St Patrick's Festival

THE Irish across London and further afield came out in force over the weekend to celebrate their national day in style.

For the 22nd year, the Mayor of London's St Patrick's Festival took place in the capital yesterday, bringing thousands of revellers out to mark the day.

The St Patrick's Parade got underway from 10am, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined by parade grand marshals, paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy and Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington at the front of the procession.

Ireland's Children's Minister Norma Foley was also in attendance for the event, which she described as "wonderful".

"It's been a wonderful day at the St Patrick’s Day parade in London," she said. "An honour to be here with the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and our two Grand Marshalls - Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington and our Paralympic gold medalist Katie-George Dunlevy."

Revellers lined the streets to catch the action as the colourful procession of floats, marching bands and dancers made its way through the city, passing some of its most iconic landmarks.

As the parade finished the St Patrick's Festival began in Trafalgar Square, where a free afternoon of entertainment, hosted by Irish-Indian-Malaysian DJ and broadcaster Tara Kumar, got underway from 12noon.

Programmed by the London Irish Centre, the main stage featured a wide range of family-friendly performances, including world-class acts Kíla, Irish Women in Harmony and Ragz-CV.