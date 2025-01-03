Lord of the Dance
Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary
Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary

THE final event of Irish Heritage’s 50th anniversary year took place at St George's Church in Hanover Square, London.

The beautiful venue is often referred to as Handel’s Church, so it was the perfect setting for the annual Christmas by Candlelight concert, with performances from the Messiah featuring soprano Laura Aherne, mezzo-soprano Anna-Helena Maclachlan, tenor Stephen Walker and bass Fionn Ó hAlmhain.

Nigel Cooke, Sorcha Cusack, Dearbhla Molloy, Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and Niamh and Deirdre Fraser (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish actors Sorcha Cusack and Dearbhla Molloy gave readings and the evening was compered by BBC presenter Petroc Trelawny.

Irish Heritage is a registered charity, established in London in 1974, whose objective is to advance public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama to the benefit of the community.

Compere Petroc Trelawny (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Ailidh Kirby, Mary Keene and Adelaide Kirby (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Sorcha Cusack and Dearbhla Molloy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Maria O'Sullivan and Richard Willis (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Margaret Cronin, Amanda Keaveny and Tara Cronin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage Trustee Shirley Cully and Chairperson Jim Kirby (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage Artistic Administrator Tara Viscardi and her father Claudio (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Donna Duffy and Linda Tanner from the Irish Youth Foundation (UK) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

