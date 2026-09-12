Irish stars lead Cellar Folk Club’s autumn season

THE Cellar Folk Club returns after its summer break.

On November 2, the guest will be Dónal Maguire, a traditional singer and player of the mandolin and tenor banjo. Originally from Drogheda, Co. Louth, Maguire came to Britain as a teenager and developed an enthusiasm for traditional music through the Clancy Brothers and the Dubliners.

He later became a resident at London’s celebrated Singers’ Club alongside Ewan MacColl, Peggy Seeger, John Faulkner and Sandra Kerr. After living in Lancashire for many years, he returned to Ireland and is now based in Co. Clare. His work includes the album Michael Davitt – The Forgotten Hero? and the film Chasing Michael Davitt.

Limerick-born singer and guitarist JEoin performs on November 23. He moved to London in the mid-1980s and established himself through his lyrical “song poetry”, innovative guitar playing and work within the Irish traditional music scene.

During three decades in the capital, JEoin performed at events and sessions, took part in community projects and was involved in activities at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith. His albums include Exiles, Acrobat, Sunshowers and Snakes. He returned to Ireland in 2017.

Rosie Stewart, from Co. Fermanagh, takes to the Cellar stage on November 30. Known for a repertoire embracing both serious and humorous material, she has performed across Europe, Canada and the United States, as well as for two Irish presidents. She was named Singer of the Year by TG4. In her younger days, she performed with her siblings as the McKeaney Sisters, drawing upon traditional Irish lyrics learnt from their father.

The wider programme opens on September 7 with San Halen, whose close-harmony performances combine traditional songs in Welsh, English and Spanish with imaginative versions of familiar pop numbers.

Holly Clarke follows on September 14, bringing traditional songs inspired by supernatural tales, folklore, love and loss. Kath Tait and Terence Blacker appear on September 21 with a humorous show exploring oddballs, misfits and the absurdities of everyday life.

David Campbell, son of Ian Campbell, performs on September 28, while West Virginia-born singer Alice Wylde and her husband, David, appear on October 5. English traditional singer and folk-song historian Arthur Knevett is the guest on October 19.

Three Idle Women arrive on October 26 with songs and stories inspired by Britain’s waterways, accompanied by instruments including ukuleles, concertina, trumpet, accordion, saw and propeller.

Comic songwriter Stanley Accrington appears on November 9, followed on November 16 by Scottish singer, melodeon player and traditional-song collector Peter Shepheard.

The Cellar meets upstairs at the Alpaca, 84–86 Essex Road, London N1 8LU, on Mondays from 8pm until 10.45pm. No advance tickets are required, with admission payable at the door in cash. Floor performers are welcome.

The club’s final gathering of the year will be on December 7, before the venue turns its attention to Christmas parties.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.