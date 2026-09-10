‘Important milestone’ reached in redevelopment of National Gallery of Ireland

A NEW phase in the ongoing redevelopment of the National Gallery of Ireland has been reached this month.

Plans to refurbish the West Wing, which is the most prominent part of the historic Dublin building and fronts onto Kildare Street, will get underway after receiving Government approval.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan has confirmed the Government's support for this phase of the works, which enables the West Wing project to proceed to tender stage.

“The redevelopment of the Kildare Street campus forms a key part of the Minister’s programme of investment in the National Cultural Institutions under the National Development Plan,” a spokesperson for his office explained.

The announcement has been described as an “important milestone” in the history of the library.

The West Wing has been used for storing the Library’s collections since 1890. Its redevelopment will make the area accessible to the public for the first time.

"The West Wing project will restore this historic heritage building and transform it into an exciting exhibition, education and visitor engagement space that will showcase the library’s unique collections,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“The plans include a glazed, sound-proofed visitors’ gallery, which will overlook the main Reading Room – the most iconic space within the NLI,” he added.

“This project will enable the National Library serve audiences of all abilities, from children and families to scholars and researchers, supporting lifelong learners and the culturally curious of all ages.”

The project, which will be funded by the Department of Culture, will be delivered by the Office of Public Works in partnership with the National Library of Ireland.

“I welcome this significant milestone to progress the redevelopment of the National Library of Ireland to tender stage,” Minister of State Kevin Moran, who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works, said.

“Today marks an important step in securing the future of this iconic national institution,” he added.

“The OPW is proud to play a pivotal role in delivering a project that will not only protect and enhance this much-loved amenity but will also ensure that the library is fit for purpose for future generations to come.

“This redevelopment will provide improved facilities for staff and visitors while also safeguarding the invaluable collections and heritage held within this historic building.”

Dr Audrey Whitty, Director of the National Library of Ireland, claims the planned redevelopment will be of great benefit to the public.

“The redevelopment project will allow us display more of the national collections in new exhibition and learning spaces, giving people greater access to experience and enjoy the National Library of Ireland for generations to come,” she said.

“This will be the most significant change in the public experience of the National Library of Ireland since we first opened our doors on Kildare Street in 1890.”

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