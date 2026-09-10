Language test among new requirements proposed for Irish citizenship applicants

PEOPLE applying for Irish citizenship will be required to prove they can speak English or Irish before it is granted under a raft of new proposals.

The Government has approved plans to update the Irish Nationality and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2026, which went before cabinet this week.

They include introducing language tests in English, Irish or Irish sign language, and an Irish civics, society and politics test which all applicants will have to take.

An increase in residence requirements will see the period move form five years to eight years.

And all applicants will have to prove they are self-sufficient before being made a naturalised Irish citizen under the new legislation.

"At the outset, I want to be clear in saying that Ireland values the contribution migrants make to our economy, communities and public services,” Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O'Callaghan explained.

“The proposed reforms are balanced, proportionate and necessary,” he added.

“The measures concern the requirements for naturalisation and should not be interpreted as a judgment on the contribution of migrants.

“They seek to ensure that citizenship reflects a demonstrated, durable connection to Ireland, knowledge of the State and its institutions, and a sustained commitment to participation in Irish society.”

Minister O’Callaghan said it is his “responsibility” to ensure those who choose to build a life in Ireland can support themselves in doing so.

“I have a responsibility to manage migration in the interests of the economic and social wellbeing of the country and to promote independence and self-sufficiency to support positive integration,” he said.

“Ireland will continue to welcome those who choose to build their lives here and contribute to Irish society. The proposals do not seek to restrict integration or exclude migrants from Irish society.

“The draft legislation will simultaneously strengthen the integrity of the naturalisation system and align Ireland more closely with processes in several other EU Member States. I

"In that regard, any comparisons should consider the entire framework, including residence duration, language and civic knowledge requirements."

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy said Irish citizenship is “among the most valuable legal statuses the State can confer”.

He added: “It is a privilege, not a right. It creates an enduring bond between an individual and the State.

“I believe that citizenship should reflect full participation in our society and that basic proficiency in one of our national languages enables citizens to engage effectively in civic life, better understand important public information and exercise democratic rights effectively.

“Self-sufficiency along with a language requirement shows a tangible demonstration of an individual’s commitment to becoming part of our communities and understanding our shared civic norms. This is a reasonable expectation given the significance and permanence of citizenship."

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