Irish-heritage artist Anthony Nesbit explores life along the Thames

AN EXHIBITION of work by Irish-heritage artist Anthony Nesbit is to open at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this month.

Around a River: Compositions brings together paintings and drawings inspired by the River Thames and the familiar paths, bridges and riverside landmarks linking Hammersmith, Chiswick, Barnes and Putney.

Among the locations featured are Hammersmith Bridge, Duke’s Meadows, Barnes Bridge, the Hammersmith riverbank and the riverside walk between Hammersmith and Putney.

Rather than presenting the sites from a single, fixed viewpoint, Nesbit’s work considers how people see and experience the landscape as they move through it. His compositions combine different perspectives, shifting from close-up details and textures to broader views of the river and its surroundings.

Born in Liverpool in 1944 into a family of Irish heritage, Nesbit studied sculpture at Gloucestershire College of Art before completing a master’s degree at Manchester College of Art.

His work has appeared in group exhibitions at venues including the Serpentine Gallery in London and South Hill Park in Bracknell.

Although originally trained as a sculptor, Nesbit has increasingly worked in two dimensions in recent years, with drawing continuing to play a central part in his practice.

Now based in London, he works from a studio in Hammersmith. Walking through and observing the surrounding area has become an important part of his creative process, allowing him to record the changing light, movement and character of the Thames.

Around a River: Compositions runs at the Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Black’s Road, Hammersmith, from September 10 to November 27.

The exhibition is open on weekdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Those wishing to visit during an evening or at the weekend are advised to contact the centre in advance on 020 8563 8232.

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