New website launched to support parents helping children learn Irish

A NEW website has been launched to support parents in helping their children learn Irish.

The Government funded site Irish for Parents has been developed by Gaeloideachas, a national organisation which supports the development of education through the use of Irish.

It is also supported by Foras na Gaeilge.

"I warmly welcome the launch of the new ‘Irish for Parents’ resource hub, which will support families to engage with and use Irish in everyday life,” Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton said at the service was launched at an event co-hosted by St John the Apostle Knocknacarra National School and Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Galway.

“I am very keen to see more Irish being spoken and used in homes, schools and communities across the country,” the Minister said.

“The programme for government contains a clear commitment to support and encourage the use of Irish, and I believe parents and families have a vital role to play alongside our schools in achieving that ambition.”

She explained: “One of my priorities as Minister is to build greater confidence in spoken Irish among young people.

“We want students to leave school feeling comfortable and confident speaking Irish, not simply studying it. This new hub will provide practical, accessible resources to help families support Irish at home, regardless of their own level of fluency.

“By strengthening the connection between home and school, this initiative will create more opportunities for children and families to hear, speak and enjoy Irish together. Ultimately, I want every young person to develop a positive relationship with the Irish language and the confidence to use it in their daily lives."

Gaeloideachas CEO Bláthnaid ní Ghréacháin said the website was created with “one clear goal in mind”, explaining that it is there to support parents and guardians as they “help their children learn and use Irish”.

She added: “We know that families come to Irish with different experiences, different levels of confidence and different needs.

“Some may have little or no Irish, while others are fluent speakers using Irish every day at home.

"This hub brings together practical information, guidance and support in one place, helping parents feel more confident and connected, whatever their own level of Irish. “We hope it will become a valuable resource for families across Ireland and a positive support in homes, schools and communities."

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