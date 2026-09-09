Late actor Finnian Garbutt to feature in big-screen outing of TV drama Hope Street 

FINNIAN GARBUTT, the Co. Down actor who died earlier this year, is set to appear in a feature-length version of TV series Hope Street.

The actor, 28, got his big break on the BBC daytime police drama, starring in more than 30 episodes after being introduced to the show in its third season.

Garbutt, who was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago, left behind a wife and young daughter when he sadly passed away in April.

The actor, who played PC Ryan Power in Hope Street, was lauded by his co-stars following his passing, with Ciarán McMenamin describing him as 'the strongest, the bravest'.

Releasing pictures from the forthcoming feature-length version — which is set for a theatrical release — the BBC revealed the work would feature Garbutt.

"The film will also include a scene filmed with Finnian Garbutt (Ryan Power), who died earlier this year," read a statement.

Before Hope Street, Garbutt appeared in an episode of long-running BBC show Casualty.

He also featured in the 2024 animated short To Break a Circle, while his first full-length feature film, Housejackers, premiered at the Belfast Film Festival last November.

Big-screen outing

The forthcoming Hope Street film will enjoy a limited theatrical release at cinemas in Ireland and Britain before airing on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime later this year.

Titled One Of Our Own – A Hope Street Film, the 90-minute feature sees the police back on the beat in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine.

Comedian Paddy Raff joins the cast as Malcolm McQueen, the new chef and barman of the town's bar and restaurant, the Commodore.

Fellow comic Tim McGarry also makes an appearance in a special cameo as Port Devine's minister, the Reverend Dodds.

Fellow new cast member Letitia Hector plays Anna Baptiste, the love interest of Detective Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew, played by Kerri Quinn.

Filmed in Donaghadee, Co. Down, returning stars include Aaron McCusker (Clint Devine-Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine-Dunwoody), Tara-Lynne O'Neill (Eve Dunlop) and Marcus Onilude (Luke Jackson).

The story opens with an assault in broad daylight, with Niall Wright reprising his role of Callum McCarthy (now a Detective Constable) as he returns to the town to solve the case.

Meanwhile, at the Commodore, Nicole has a new admirer and love is in the air with a wedding on the horizon for one couple.

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