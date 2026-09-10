Pop-up library brings Irish literature to EU Parliament

A POP-UP library has been launched at the EU Parliament in Brussels.

Works by 24 Irish writers feature in the display which is part of the Súil Amach / An Outward Eye project by Culture Ireland.

The initiative is part of Cultúr 2026, the Culture Programme to mark Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

A collaboration by Literature Ireland and the award-winning photographer Conor Horgan, the project features 24 portraits of contemporary Irish writers as well as one of each of their books.

Selected for their “distinctive voices and international reach”, the featured authors are John Banville, Kevin Barry, Sara Baume, Garrett Carr, Jan Carson, Mary Costello, Naoise Dolan, Anne Enright, Wendy Erskine, Seán Farrell, Elaine Feeney, Nicole Flattery, Vona Groarke, Louise Kennedy, Ferdia Lennon, Paul Lynch, Louise Nealon, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, Micheál Ó Conghaile, Darach Ó Scolaí, Elske Rahill and Colm Tóibín.

“Each portrait places a writer in a setting that holds personal or creative significance, from homeplaces to landscapes to everyday urban spaces that reflect their imaginative world,” a spokesperson for Culture Ireland explained.

“Selected for their distinctive voices and international reach, the writers featured are both rooted in Irish experience and widely read across different cultural contexts.”

The exhibition was inspired by the Irish proverb “An té a bhíonn siúlach, bíonn scéalach”, which means “those who travel have stories to tell”.

Each writer’s work has been translated into at least one of the European Union’s 24 official languages.

“Ireland is rightly celebrated for its incredible cultural heritage, with a long tradition of outstanding writers, musicians and artists that continue to inspire us today,” Minister of Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said.

“However, it is equally important to acknowledge the immense talent of our contemporary literary voices - Cultúr 2026, represents this spirit and this exhibition exemplifies this."

He added: “I wish to thank the team at Literature Ireland and Conor Horgan for their hard work on this fascinating exhibition.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the team at the European Parliament for their support and, most importantly, to the writers who agreed to participate in this important project.”

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