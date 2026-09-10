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Play documenting life of iconic Irish writer Nuala O’Faoláin set for premiere
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Play documenting life of iconic Irish writer Nuala O’Faoláin set for premiere

A NEW play about the iconic Irish writer Nuala O’Faoláin is set to open in Dublin next month.

Nuala will premiere at the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire on October 14, documenting the life of the Dublin-born journalist and novelist who died in 2008 following a battle with cancer.

Writer Nuala O’Faoláin died in 2008 following a battle with cancer

Adapted from the novel Every Single Minute by Hugo Hamilton, the play is based on a trip O’Faoláin took to Berlin with Hamilton, who was a good friend of the writer, the month before her death.

“Touring the city for the first and last time, Nuala strives still to understand the tragic death of her younger brother,” a spokesperson for the Decadent Theatre Company, who are producing the play, explained.

“At a performance of the opera Don Carlo, she realises the true cost of letting memory dictate the course of her life,” they add.

“Nuala is the story of a candid friendship, full of affection, humour and reconciliation, hard-won at last.”

Co-produced by Decadent Theatre, Town Hall Theatre Galway and Pavilion Theatre, the play is directed by Andrew Flynn.

The cast features Janet Moran as Nuala and Tony Doyle, Molly Logan, Peter Gowan and Jarlath Tivnan among the cast.

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See More: Dublin, Hugo Hamilton, Nuala, Nuala O’Faoláin, Premiere

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