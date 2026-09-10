Witness appeal after petrol bomb attack on house with resident inside

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a petrol bomb was launched at a home in Armagh.

Police were called to the incident at a house in the Anne Street area of the city at around 10.25pm last night (September 10).

“We received a report of a suspected petrol bomb attack at a property in the Anne Street area,” Detective Sergeant Lyons confirmed today.

“A man was inside the house at the time of the attack when a window was smashed and the petrol bomb thrown inside by an unknown individual,” he explained.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

The fire and smoke caused damage to the living room area of the house.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported – and the occupant was able to leave the property moments after the item was thrown through a window,” Det Sgt Lyons said.

“We’re treating this report as deliberate ignition – with one line of enquiry that two unknown males were involved in the attack,” he added.

“One of the suspects was wearing all dark clothing, while the other was wearing a t-shirt and brown trousers with a face covering.

“They left the scene on foot in the direction of the Monaghan Road.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing today to determine a motive and who was involved,” Det Sgt Lyons said.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the report,” he added.

“Please make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 1697 09/09/26 if you have any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area that could help with our investigation.”

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