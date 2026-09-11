‘I’ve driven cows, but never sheep’: Gloria Hunniford set to lead historic London ceremony

BROADCASTING icon Gloria Hunniford is set to drive a herd of sheep across the city of London this month.

The Northern Irish star, who hails from Portadown in Co. Armagh, will take part in one of the capital’s oldest traditional ceremonies when she leads the annual event on September 27.

The ceremony, which will see Hunniford lead the sheep across Southwark Bridge, will mark her being made a Freeman of the City of London this year.

The honour was bestowed upon the longstanding presenter at a ceremony held at the Guildhall in May.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be leading the Woolmens’ Sheep Drive and this event will be another landmark in what has been a remarkable year,” Hunniford said as the event was confirmed.

“It was a huge honour to receive the Freedom of the City, and many people have asked me what privileges it allows me now,’ she added.

“What stood out for me was the most historic right of driving sheep over the River Thames, and what an unusual treat it will be to take these gorgeous animals over Southwark Bridge, all whilst supporting the wonderful charitable work of the Woolmen.

“I spent much of my childhood on my grandmother’s farm in Northern Ireland and whilst I have driven cows to the bull many times, I have never driven sheep over a bridge."

Held annually, the sheep drive is one of the city of London’s most iconic and unique traditions.

Hosted by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, the route it takes across the River Thames was historically a vital trade route for wool in the capital.

At the event, Hunniford will carry a shepherd's crook, bearing a pink ribbon in memory of her daughter Caron Keating, who died in 2004, aged 41, from breast cancer.

The ribbon also supports the the Pintober cancer awareness campaign, which begins in October.

Hunniford was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her long career in television and radio, as well as her work for cancer charities.

In November she will receive a major award at The Irish Post Awards.

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