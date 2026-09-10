Clamping to be phased out in Dublin with more focus on fines and towing

DUBLIN City Council will focus on issuing fines and towing vehicles in order to address illegal parking in the city.

The move will see the authority move away from the practice of clamping vehicles, it was confirmed this week.

The local authority has agreed a new five-year contract with Apcoa Ireland, which comes into effect in November.

The €51m deal will see the city split into six zones and a parking officer assigned to each one during peak hours.

Under the new plan clamping will be used less, with more fines and more towing undertaken instead.

The new agreement comes as the Council’s previous contract with Q-Park (DSPS) coming to a close.

Apcoa take over responsibility on November 1.

“As this is a new contract with a new provider and a new model of enforcement we expect there to be a transitioning period which will be gradually phased in over the coming months,” Kenneth Murphy, Dublin City Coubcil’s Parking Enforcement Officer, said.

“We expect to see the full benefits of the new enforcement contract in 2027,” he added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.