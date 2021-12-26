Photographer publishes book featuring stunning images of Ireland after successful fundraising campaign

PROFESSIONAL photographer and blogger Stephen Baxter has published his first book Celtic Visions of Ireland.

Based in the west of Ireland, Baxter launched a fundraising campaign to support the production of the book - which is based on his 40 years spent taking photographs of Irish landscapes.

"After 40 years of photography, I decided to publish a book featuring my unique vision of Ireland," he explains.

Beautifully-bound, the book, which is presented in landscape format, contains 200 pages packed full of colour and monochrome images and a selection of poems and historical references.

Baxter, who also runs the popular Facebook page, Gaelic Memories Photography, is donating 20 per cent of the book's sales directly to the Barnardo’s Children's Charity.

The book, which costs €29.99 is now available for purchase HERE.