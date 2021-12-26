Photographer publishes book featuring stunning images of Ireland after successful fundraising campaign
Aurora Lough Talt, Co. Sligo (PIC: Stephen Baxter)

PROFESSIONAL photographer and blogger Stephen Baxter has published his first book Celtic Visions of Ireland.

Pastel Sunrise, Co. Mayo (PIC: Stephen Baxter)

Based in the west of Ireland, Baxter launched a fundraising campaign to support the production of the book - which is based on his 40 years spent taking photographs of Irish landscapes.

Aurora Reflections, Co. Sigo (PIC: Stephen Baxter)

"After 40 years of photography, I decided to publish a book featuring my unique vision of Ireland," he explains.

Autumnal Gold, Co. Roscommon (PIC: Stephen Baxter)

Beautifully-bound, the book, which is presented in landscape format, contains 200 pages packed full of colour and monochrome images and a selection of poems and historical references.

Nephin Beg, Pontoon, Co. Mayo (PIC: Stephen Baxter)

Baxter, who also runs the popular Facebook page, Gaelic Memories Photography, is donating 20 per cent of the book's sales directly to the Barnardo’s Children's Charity.

The book, which costs €29.99 is now available for purchase HERE.

