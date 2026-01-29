Radio recollections sought by London-based Irish theatre company
AN Irish theatre company in London is calling for members of the diaspora to share their memories of Irish radio.

Green Curtain Theatre is working on a new production, which will mark the 100-year anniversary of radio in Ireland.

“Irish radio turns 100 years old this year,” Green Curtain Theatre Director Anne Curtis said this week.

“The first official broadcast took place on January 1, 1926, when Douglas Hyde who later became President of Ireland, opened 2RN, the station that would evolve into Radio Éireann, from a modest premises above a Dublin post office,” she explained.

“Since then, radio has played a vital role in Irish life, especially for those who emigrated to Great Britain as it offered news, companionship, music and memories from home including commentary on the GAA matches including the All-Ireland finals.”

Ms Curtis said her company plans to commemorate the huge impact radio has had on Irish lives in their next play.

“To honour this rich history, Green Curtain Theatre is creating a new show built from your stories,” she confirmed.

“We’re gathering memories of the part Irish radio played in your life or the lives of your parents and grandparents.”

Anyone with a story or memory to tell of any size, is welcome to contribute to the project, Ms Curtain said.

The play is set to be performed live later this year and the closing date for memory submissions is March 6, 2026.

All stories and contact details should be sent to [email protected].

