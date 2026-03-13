The National Famine Way Roadshow heads across Ireland

The National Famine Way Roadshow will travel to seven locations along the 165km route this March, bringing historians and local experts together to explore the story of one of the most harrowing episodes of the Great Famine.

The series of free events begins in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, and follows the route of the 1847 forced march of 1,490 emigrants who walked from Strokestown Park to Dublin to board ships to North America.

Each roadshow will feature talks by leading famine historians and local researchers, led by Caroilín Callery, founder of the National Famine Way. Among the speakers is Dr Jason King, academic coordinator of the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park, alongside county historians offering area-specific insight into the emigrant story.

The roadshow is presented by the Irish Heritage Trust in collaboration with Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, Meath, Kildare and Fingal county councils, as well as Dublin City Council.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Ms Callery said the events aim to “deepen connections in each community while honouring the memory of Strokestown’s missing 1,490 and those from other areas who walked the same trail”.

The National Famine Way traces the 165km route from the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park through six counties to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin’s Docklands. The trail is marked by more than 30 pairs of bronze children’s shoes commemorating those who left.

A nine-day Remembrance Walk covering the full route will take place from May 16–24, 2026.

National Famine Way™ Roadshow Dates

Monday, March 9 – 3pm

Strokestown Park House, Co. Roscommon

Tuesday, March 10 – 10.30am

Ballymahon Library, Co. Longford

Tuesday, March 10 – 2.30pm

Mullingar Library, Co. Westmeath

Wednesday, March 11 – 10.30am

Leixlip Library, Co. Kildare

Wednesday, March 11 – 2.30pm

Trim Library, Co. Meath

Thursday, March 19 – 10.30am

Charleville Mall Library, Dublin 1

Thursday, March 19 – 2pm

Blanchardstown Library, Fingal, Dublin 15

Click here for further information.