Police seize suspected firearms following searches in Co. Derry

POLCE investigating dissident Republican criminality have seized a number of suspected firearms following searches in Co. Derry.

The searches in the Currynierin and Creggan areas were carried out on Saturday by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit.

As well as two suspected firearms, a number of other items were seized for further examination.

"Firearms are extremely dangerous and present a serious risk," said Chief Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"Removing them from communities will remain a priority.

"I want to thank the local community for their patience while officers conducted these searches."

The PSNI added that inquiries are ongoing.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.