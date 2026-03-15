Young man in critical condition following Co. Tyrone collision

A YOUNG MAN is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

The man, aged in his late teens, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning just outside Omagh.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

"We received a report just before 7.10am that a black Volkswagen Golf had left the Clanabogan Road," said Inspector McGale of the PSNI.

"The driver, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

"He remains in a critical, but stable, condition at this time."

Inspector McGale appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

He is particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

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