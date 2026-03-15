Irish Post Shop
Young man in critical condition following Co. Tyrone collision
News

Young man in critical condition following Co. Tyrone collision

A YOUNG MAN is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

The man, aged in his late teens, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning just outside Omagh.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

"We received a report just before 7.10am that a black Volkswagen Golf had left the Clanabogan Road," said Inspector McGale of the PSNI.

"The driver, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

"He remains in a critical, but stable, condition at this time."

Inspector McGale appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

He is particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Omagh, Tyrone

Related
News 1 week ago

Cannabis factory discovered at Tyrone home

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Historic building seriously damaged by ‘deliberate’ fire

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Industrial worker dies following collision with lorry in Omagh

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 7 hours ago

'F*** Keir Starmer': Kneecap hit back at British PM after he brands their views 'completely intolerable'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 8 hours ago

Elderly man dies in hospital day after Co. Wicklow collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Comment 1 day ago

A Duchess in Donegal

By: Maeve Dùghlas-Connolly

News 2 days ago

The National Famine Way Roadshow heads across Ireland

By: Irish Post

Travel 2 days ago

Tudor artefacts saved for British Museum

By: Irish Post

Culture 2 days ago

Armagh launches Home of St Patrick Festival 2026

By: Irish Post