Young man dies following collision in Co. Westmeath

A YOUNG MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Westmeath.

The incident occurred shortly after 12.50am today on the N4 at Ballinafid.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

"A male driver (aged in his 20s) was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"The N4 between Mullingar and Rathowen, Co. Westmeath is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

"Local diversions are in place."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N4 near Ballinafid between 12.30am and 1.10am today are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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