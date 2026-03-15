Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Ireland's commitment to US is 'steadfast' during visit to Philadelphia

THE TAOISEACH has said Ireland's commitment to the US is 'steadfast', adding that the country's relationship with America 'is one of our most important'.

Micheál Martin was speaking on Saturday evening in Philadelphia at the 255th annual gala of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St Patrick while in the US for this year's St Patrick's celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Taoiseach laid a wreath at Philadelphia's Great Hunger Memorial and opened the Irish Diaspora Center's new premises in Havertown.

He also delivered a keynote speech at Villanova University's Centre of Irish Studies as part of its America250 lecture series.

'Impressive numbers'

Speaking at last night's event at the Union League of Philadelphia, the Taoiseach said he wanted to see the healthy economic relationship between Ireland and the US continue to grow further.

"Ireland's relationship with America is one of our most important and one that we continue to invest in," he said.

"The US is Ireland's largest trading and investment partner. The economic benefits flow both ways, creating prosperity and jobs for large numbers of people on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Our latest study of Ireland's economic impact in the United States shows that, across the 50 states, more than 200,000 people are employed by almost 800 Irish companies.

"Ireland is now the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment in the US, with investment by Irish companies valued at $390bn.

"In Pennsylvania, 12,000 jobs have been created by Irish companies, with 8,500 people in Ireland employed by Pennsylvanian firms.

"Combined bilateral trade between Ireland and Pennsylvania is valued at over $9bn. These are impressive numbers and ones that we want to see continue to grow.

"I know that there are challenges but let me assure you our commitment to the United States is steadfast.

"As a small open economy, our position is to support open, rules-based trade and to keep the transatlantic partnership steady — because it underpins critical jobs and investment on both sides of the Atlantic."

Trump meeting

The Taoiseach is set to take part in Philadelphia's St Patrick's parade today and is due to lay a wreath at the statue of Commodore John Barry.

He will attend the annual dinner of the Ireland Funds on Monday evening.

On St Patrick's Day on Tuesday, the Taoiseach is due to hold bilateral talks with US president Donald Trump at the Oval Office in Washington DC.

On the same day, he is also set to attend a breakfast hosted by Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, as well as attend lunch on Capitol Hill hosted by speaker Mike Johnson for the traditional Friends of Ireland gathering.

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