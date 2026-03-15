Irish Post Shop
Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre
News

Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre

File photo (Image: Stephen Barnes / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A MAN is in a critical condition after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The man was discovered in the vicinity of Castle Place / Royal Avenue before being transported to hospital.

Police are investigating a possible link to an earlier reported assault in the area.

"Officers received a request for assistance from colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to attend Royal Avenue around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon," said the PSNI.

"On arrival, an unconscious male had been located and was being provided with medical treatment by ambulance staff.

"He was conveyed to hospital and remains in a critical condition at this time.

"Officers are working to establish the events leading to this and are exploring a possible link to an earlier assault reported at 4.30pm, occurring in Castle Place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1024 of March 14.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Belfast

Related
News 5 days ago

Tributes paid to 11-year-old schoolboy who died following Belfast collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Investigation after pipe bomb attack on home with man and woman inside

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Six arrested for driving under the influence in one ‘reckless’ night in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Life & Style 2 days ago

Bláthnaid Bunny: Jellycat launches brand new Ireland-exclusive teddy

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Irish community in Britain needs to talk about end-of-life care

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 days ago

Design studio promoting Irish language launches new range for Dublin’s St Patrick’s Festival

By: Fiona Audley

Life & Style 2 days ago

Richard Corrigan offers up Guinness-laced pizza in tasty St Patrick’s week collaboration

By: Fiona Audley

Life & Style 3 days ago

Chefs Denis Shankey, Sasha Brent and Beth O’Brien named among Irish influencers in London

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Aer Lingus flies Jessie Buckley’s family to Los Angeles for Oscars ceremony

By: Fiona Audley