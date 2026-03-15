Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre

A MAN is in a critical condition after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The man was discovered in the vicinity of Castle Place / Royal Avenue before being transported to hospital.

Police are investigating a possible link to an earlier reported assault in the area.

"Officers received a request for assistance from colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to attend Royal Avenue around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon," said the PSNI.

"On arrival, an unconscious male had been located and was being provided with medical treatment by ambulance staff.

"He was conveyed to hospital and remains in a critical condition at this time.

"Officers are working to establish the events leading to this and are exploring a possible link to an earlier assault reported at 4.30pm, occurring in Castle Place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1024 of March 14.

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