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Elderly man dies in hospital day after Co. Wicklow collision
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Elderly man dies in hospital day after Co. Wicklow collision

AN ELDERLY MAN has died a day after he was involved in a collision in Co. Wicklow.

The collision, involving a bus and a pedestrian, occurred shortly before 6pm on Thursday on Station Road in Bray.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 80s, was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"He was pronounced deceased on the evening of Friday, March 13, 2026," read a statement from gardaí.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"A technical examination of the scene was conducted."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage and were in the area of Station Road between 5.40pm and 6.10pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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