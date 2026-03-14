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A Duchess in Donegal
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A Duchess in Donegal

THERE are certain headlines that make you put the kettle back on.

“Fergie flees to Donegal” parped the Daily Mail. It was a ‘kettler’.

Now, as someone who has lived in Britain for twenty years and perfected the polite half-smile one deploys whenever the Royal Family comes up at dinner parties, I would not describe myself as a natural monarchist.

I come from County Meath. We were raised on saints and scholars, not sceptres.

But even I felt a flicker of interest at the notion that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (former, sort of), considers Ireland her bolthole when life becomes “overwhelming”.

And overwhelming it certainly seems to be...

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See More: Donegal, Duchess Ot York, Sarah Ferguson

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