Irish tattoo clue as police in Britain seek to identify man whose body was found in bin

POLICE in Britain investigating the discovery of a man's body in a bin have released new information about him as they work to identify who he is and how he died.

The new details include a description of an Irish-themed tattoo on the body of the man, who is believed to be aged between 40 and 50.

Police have theorised that the man may have been hit by a vehicle before being placed in the bin and believe the 'quite distinctive' tattoos could be crucial to identifying him.

"We have a large team of detectives, forensic specialists and other staff working around the clock to establish what has happened to this man, who he is, and who is responsible," said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole of West Midlands Police.

Tattoos

The body of the man was found at around 5pm on Friday by a member of the public in Cash's Park off Daimler Road in Coventry, West Midlands.

The man was discovered in a Coventry City Council wheelie bin with a green lid.

Police are working with the local authority to establish where the bin has been moved from.

It's believed the man may have been hit by a vehicle before being moved to the park.

Police say they are carrying out urgent enquiries to establish who the man is as well as where and how he died.

The man has two distinctive tattoos, including one on his right arm saying 'nan' with a clover and the colours of the Irish flag.

He also has a tattoo on his back of a cross with a snake wrapped around it and the words 'Little Stardust'.

'Get the answers that he deserves'

"We've had several pieces of information come through to us as a direct result of our appeal, and we are following up those lines of enquiry," said DCI Poole.

"I really want to hear from anyone who recognises the descriptions of the tattoos on the man, as they are quite distinctive.

"I also really want to hear from anyone who has noticed unexplained damage on a vehicle, perhaps of a partner or relative, or anyone who's noticed a sudden change in behaviour from someone they know.

"If you know or are responsible for what happened to this man, I would urge you to come forward now so that we can get the answers that he deserves."

Anyone with information, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 4148 of March 13.

West Midlands Police have also set up a dedicated page where information can be sent directly to investigating detectives, which is accessible by clicking here.

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