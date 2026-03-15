Man arrested after woman reportedly punched in face and forced into car in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was reportedly punched in the face and forced into a car in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Saturday on Main Street in the village of Portglenone.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or those with footage of the incident to contact them.

"It was reported by a member of the public that a male had assaulted a female, punching her to the head and face before forcing her into a black Nissan Qashqai around 10pm on Saturday night," read a statement from the PSNI.

"A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including false imprisonment, common assault and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Those who witnessed this incident, tried to intervene or may have footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 2 of March 15.

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