Titanic Belfast ‘honoured’ to be first port of call for Lucian Freud exhibition

A GLOBAL tour of work by the esteemed artist Lucian Freud will make its first port of call at the Titanic Belfast this year.

The museum has revealed a collaboration with the V&A museum which will bring the Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration exhibition to the site from May to September.

Titanic Belfast will be the only place on the island of Ireland to host the much-anticipated exhibition, which will be free to view.

It will feature highlights from a unique collection of etchings, many of which have never been previously exhibited, by the British painter, who specialised in figurative art.

“The trial proofs tell the story of Freud’s long collaboration with master printer, Marc Balakjian including one of his most contemplative and psychologically rich achievements in Donegal Man (2007),” a Titanic Belfast spokesperson said this week.

“The sitter for Donegal Man was Pat Doherty, Chairman of Titanic Belfast, giving this exhibition a very special connection to the venue,” they added.

The pieces, which will be on loan from the V&A, will be on display at the museum from May 1 to September 30 - marking the first time the exhibition has ever been seen outside of London.

“It’s an honour to announce that Titanic Belfast will be the first venue to host Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration as part of a global tour,” Titanic Belfast CEO Judith Owens said.

“We are thrilled to display never seen before pieces from one of the world’s most renowned artists and bring yet another reason for people to visit Belfast,” she added.

“The exhibition is particularly special for Titanic Belfast given its links to our Chairman Pat Doherty and will be free for people to view, and we are delighted to enhance our visitor experience over the busy summer period.”

Gill Saunders, who is the curator of the V&A’s Lucian Freud’s Etchings exhibition said the “unique collection” offers “fascinating insights into Freud’s working process and shows us how his achievements in print depended on his close collaboration with the master printer Marc Balakjian”.

"Made over a period of 25 years, Lucian Freud’s extraordinary etchings demonstrate his developing mastery of this challenging medium,” she added.

Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration will be open to the public daily from May 1 to September 30 at the Andrews Gallery on Level 2 of Titanic Belfast.