Titanic Belfast ‘honoured’ to be first port of call for Lucian Freud exhibition
Culture

Titanic Belfast ‘honoured’ to be first port of call for Lucian Freud exhibition

A GLOBAL tour of work by the esteemed artist Lucian Freud will make its first port of call at the Titanic Belfast this year.

The museum has revealed a collaboration with the V&A museum which will bring the Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration exhibition to the site from May to September.

Titanic Belfast will be the only place on the island of Ireland to host the much-anticipated exhibition, which will be free to view.

It will feature highlights from a unique collection of etchings, many of which have never been previously exhibited, by the British painter, who specialised in figurative art.

The collection will be available to view at Titanic Belfast from May

“The trial proofs tell the story of Freud’s long collaboration with master printer, Marc Balakjian including one of his most contemplative and psychologically rich achievements in Donegal Man (2007),” a Titanic Belfast spokesperson said this week.

“The sitter for Donegal Man was Pat Doherty, Chairman of Titanic Belfast, giving this exhibition a very special connection to the venue,” they added.

The pieces, which will be on loan from the V&A, will be on display at the museum from May 1 to September 30 - marking the first time the exhibition has ever been seen outside of London.

“It’s an honour to announce that Titanic Belfast will be the first venue to host Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration as part of a global tour,” Titanic Belfast CEO Judith Owens said.

“We are thrilled to display never seen before pieces from one of the world’s most renowned artists and bring yet another reason for people to visit Belfast,” she added.

The etchings are on loan from the V&A

“The exhibition is particularly special for Titanic Belfast given its links to our Chairman Pat Doherty and will be free for people to view, and we are delighted to enhance our visitor experience over the busy summer period.”

Gill Saunders, who is the curator of the V&A’s Lucian Freud’s Etchings exhibition said the “unique collection” offers “fascinating insights into Freud’s working process and shows us how his achievements in print depended on his close collaboration with the master printer Marc Balakjian”.

"Made over a period of 25 years, Lucian Freud’s extraordinary etchings demonstrate his developing mastery of this challenging medium,” she added.

Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration will be open to the public daily from May 1 to September 30 at the Andrews Gallery on Level 2 of Titanic Belfast.

See More: Etchings, Exhibition, Lucian Freud, Titanic Belfast, V&amp;A

Related

Gilhooly steers new course at Wigmore Hall
Culture 5 days ago

Gilhooly steers new course at Wigmore Hall

By: Grainne Conroy

The unsung Dublin author of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists
Culture 1 week ago

The unsung Dublin author of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists

By: Mal Rogers

Review: Eimear McBride – The City Changes its Face
Culture 1 week ago

Review: Eimear McBride – The City Changes its Face

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Irish developer’s west London plans won't disrupt Notting Hill Carnival
Business 23 hours ago

Irish developer’s west London plans won't disrupt Notting Hill Carnival

By: Mal Rogers

Man arrested in Northern Ireland due in court over fatal shooting in Durham
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Northern Ireland due in court over fatal shooting in Durham

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in London dress as Batman and Robin to snare gang behind illegal gambling
News 1 day ago

Police in London dress as Batman and Robin to snare gang behind illegal gambling

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tánaiste condemns 'cowardly' Russian missile attack on Ukraine that has left 32 dead
News 1 day ago

Tánaiste condemns 'cowardly' Russian missile attack on Ukraine that has left 32 dead

By: Gerard Donaghy

MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march
News 2 days ago

MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march

By: Gerard Donaghy

Home care provider Dovida announces creation of 1,500 jobs across Ireland
Business 2 days ago

Home care provider Dovida announces creation of 1,500 jobs across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy