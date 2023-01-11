Ireland at the Oscars: The 7 greatest Irish Academy Award winners of all time

IRELAND has provided plenty of memorable Oscar winners and nominees down the years and it's no different this year.

Following its success at the Golden Globes last night, all eyes are now looking forward to how The Banshees of Inisherin will perform at the Oscars on 12 March.

But before that, there are plenty of Academy Awards highlights to look back on.

Here are just seven of The Irish Post's favourites.

7. Josie MacAvin – Best Art Direction for Out Of Africa in 1986

Sydney Pollack's romantic drama swept the board at the Oscars in 1985, bagging seven awards in total.

That included a nod for Monkstown-born set and art director Jose MacAvin, who took home the Oscar for Best Art Direction having been nominated twice previously.

MacAvin passed away in 2005, with her Academy Award now on display at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin.

6. Daniel Day-Lewis – Best Actor for My Left Foot in 1989

The son of an Irish emigrant from Ballintubbert in Co. Laois, Daniel Day-Lewis established his reputation as a method actor.

He landed the first of three Best Actor Oscars for his portrayal of Christy Brown in Dubliner Jim Sheridan's superb biographical drama, My Left Foot.

5. Brenda Fricker – Best Actress In A Supporting Role for My Left Foot in 1989

A regular on the English medical drama Casualty prior to being cast as Mrs Brown in My Left Foot, Fricker earned rave reviews and a raft of awards for her performance in Sheridan's film, including the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The success led to Fricker appearing in a string of major Hollywood movies, including Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

4. Neil Jordan – Best Original Screenplay for The Crying Game in 1993

Hailing from Co. Sligo, Neil Jordan bagged an Oscar for his writing on the absorbing drama The Crying Game, a complex drama which explored issues of race, gender and nationality against the backdrop of the Troubles.

The film has since gained notoriety for its controversial twist...

3. Martin McDonagh – Best Short Film for Six Shooter in 2006

Born in London to Irish parents, Martin McDonagh spent his summers back in Ireland, soaking up his heritage and culture.

Already an established and highly successful playwright, he bagged a first Oscar for this short starring Brendan Gleeson. Incredibly he was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Picture Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri but missed out on both.

2. Glen Hansard – Best Song for Once in 2008

The boy from Ballymuna dropped out of school at 13 to become a busker but went on to study acting in New York in his teens.

Though an early role in The Commitments helped put him in the public eye, it was his work on the musical drama Once that landed him the Oscar for Best Song alongside Marketa Irglova.

1. Maureen O’Hara -The Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014

The Irish actress and singer known for her distinctive red hair hailed from Ranelagh in Dublin and holds the distinction for being only the second actress to receive an Oscar without having previously been nominated.

One of the last great stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, O'Hara passed away less than a year after receiving the award, aged 95.