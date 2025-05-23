A cinematic toast to Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy
Entertainment

A cinematic toast to Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy

A SIP OF IRISH, written and directed by Frank Mannion, will be released in UK cinemas on June 20th. 

The Swipe film production celebrates the story of Ireland's contribution to the culinary and drinks world with some unexpected discoveries along the way.

It features Deirdre O'Carroll the blender of Jameson whiskey, publican Oisin Rogers and chef JR Ryall of Ballymaloe, as well as appearances from Michael Flatley, Anna Haugh, Bo Barrett of Napa Valley's Chateau Montelena, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill (the Omagh-born actor and star of Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders) Pat Shortt, Laura Whitmore, Una Healy and even Prince Albert of Monaco (a big whiskey lover).

Frank Mannion and Oxana Popkova clink glasses at Hennessy

The Donegal-based Muff Liquor Co., in which Russell Crowe is an investor, is also featured and there are insights from wine writer Oz Clarke.

The documentary was filmed locally in London at the Devonshire in Soho as well as in the South Downs (at Dermot Sugrue's wine estate), Killahora Orchards, Ballyfin and Ballymaloe.

Midleton Distillery in Cork also made an appearance — as did substantial footage from The Irish Post Awards 2024, which Michael Flatley, Laura Whitmore and Una Healy all attended.

Frank Mannion samples a Ballyfin Green Cocktail

The film also has a chapter about the Wine Geese, so parts of the footage were filmed at the Medoc Marathon — known as the world's slowest marathon as there are 23 wine stops).

Frank Mannion told The Irish Post: “’Irish wine’ is served as the marathon runners pass through Chateau MacCarthy, Lynch Bages and Phelan Segur  - Thomas Lynch the founder was from Galway and Bernard Phelan was from Tipperary, so it's a marathon that is very Irish in spirit.”

Deirdre O'Carroll is blender  at Midleton Distillery

Frank Mannion CV 

Frank Mannion is an Irish film producer and director based in London. He is the founder and managing director of Swipe Films, an award-winning production, sales, and distribution company established in 2002.

Mannion has produced or executive produced several films, including Grand Theft Parsons, Jackboots on Whitehall, and Plastic. He holds an LL.B. from Trinity College Dublin, an LL.M. from Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and a PhD in Film Distribution from Birmingham City University, where he is also a Senior Lecturer in entrepreneurship and film.

Swipe Films has built a library of over 25 films, winning more than 100 awards at major festivals worldwide, including Cannes and Sundance.

The company has also ventured into virtual reality production, creating the world's first VR trailer app for an independent film.

See More: A Sip Of Irish, Frank Mannion

Related

‘Funboys forever’: Stars react as comedy commissioned for a second series
Entertainment 15 hours ago

‘Funboys forever’: Stars react as comedy commissioned for a second series

By: Fiona Audley

Life of esteemed Irish actor Richard Harris explored in new exhibition
Entertainment 2 days ago

Life of esteemed Irish actor Richard Harris explored in new exhibition

By: Fiona Audley

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival
Culture 2 days ago

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

New speed camera goes live in Co. Carlow tomorrow
News 21 hours ago

New speed camera goes live in Co. Carlow tomorrow

By: Fiona Audley

Celebrations as Ballygally Castle reaches 400-year milestone
Travel 22 hours ago

Celebrations as Ballygally Castle reaches 400-year milestone

By: Fiona Audley

Woman jailed for murdering abusive partner in his sleep
News 23 hours ago

Woman jailed for murdering abusive partner in his sleep

By: Fiona Audley

Global technology firm leaders head for Dublin
Business 1 day ago

Global technology firm leaders head for Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap member charged with terror offence over flag at London show
News 1 day ago

Kneecap member charged with terror offence over flag at London show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank

By: Gerard Donaghy