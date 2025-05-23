A cinematic toast to Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy

A SIP OF IRISH, written and directed by Frank Mannion, will be released in UK cinemas on June 20th.

The Swipe film production celebrates the story of Ireland's contribution to the culinary and drinks world with some unexpected discoveries along the way.

It features Deirdre O'Carroll the blender of Jameson whiskey, publican Oisin Rogers and chef JR Ryall of Ballymaloe, as well as appearances from Michael Flatley, Anna Haugh, Bo Barrett of Napa Valley's Chateau Montelena, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill (the Omagh-born actor and star of Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders) Pat Shortt, Laura Whitmore, Una Healy and even Prince Albert of Monaco (a big whiskey lover).

The Donegal-based Muff Liquor Co., in which Russell Crowe is an investor, is also featured and there are insights from wine writer Oz Clarke.

The documentary was filmed locally in London at the Devonshire in Soho as well as in the South Downs (at Dermot Sugrue's wine estate), Killahora Orchards, Ballyfin and Ballymaloe.

Midleton Distillery in Cork also made an appearance — as did substantial footage from The Irish Post Awards 2024, which Michael Flatley, Laura Whitmore and Una Healy all attended.

The film also has a chapter about the Wine Geese, so parts of the footage were filmed at the Medoc Marathon — known as the world's slowest marathon as there are 23 wine stops).

Frank Mannion told The Irish Post: “’Irish wine’ is served as the marathon runners pass through Chateau MacCarthy, Lynch Bages and Phelan Segur - Thomas Lynch the founder was from Galway and Bernard Phelan was from Tipperary, so it's a marathon that is very Irish in spirit.”

Frank Mannion CV

Frank Mannion is an Irish film producer and director based in London. He is the founder and managing director of Swipe Films, an award-winning production, sales, and distribution company established in 2002.

Mannion has produced or executive produced several films, including Grand Theft Parsons, Jackboots on Whitehall, and Plastic. He holds an LL.B. from Trinity College Dublin, an LL.M. from Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and a PhD in Film Distribution from Birmingham City University, where he is also a Senior Lecturer in entrepreneurship and film.

Swipe Films has built a library of over 25 films, winning more than 100 awards at major festivals worldwide, including Cannes and Sundance.

The company has also ventured into virtual reality production, creating the world's first VR trailer app for an independent film.