A Glasgow flute with Irish roots

IF LIKE me, you love the sound of the flute in Irish traditional music, you’ll be happy at the recent abundance of just such releases.

And Glasgow-born Frances Morton’s debut solo album Sliocht is another, very welcome addition, not least from one of a growing number of women flute players making their mark.

Morton grew up learning piano at a young age, then learned whistle and flute at St Roch's CCÉ in Glasgow, and as a teenager she performed in the same line-up as Matt Molloy at Celtic Connections. She has won several All-Ireland medals and now lives in Ireland.

The rich tone and warm fluidity of Morton’s playing is in evidence from the first track, an upbeat set of jigs - Mayo Set: The Man In The Bog/Farewell To President Kennedy/Johnny Henry's, the first two written by Brendan Tonra, the third by Johnny Henry (both from Mayo, hence the collective title).

She learnt the tunes, in her mid-teens from Belfast flute player Marcas Ó Murchú when he ran a workshop at the Comhaltas branch she went to. The choice of accompanying players is exemplary and the fit evident from the off, with very fine rhythm from former Solas guitarist Eamon McElholm and Glasgow CCÉ stalwart Mark Maguire on bodhrán.

When I saw Morton launch the album earlier in the year in front of family and friends amongst others at Celtic Connections in her home city, she ended with The Congress/Trip To Cullinstoown/The Cameronian, a sprightly set of reels from the album collectively titled Frank’s Set, as they were favourites of her late father, to whom the album is dedicated.

The tunes, particularly The Congress and The Cameronian, are widely played but Morton gives them added drive and brightness, doubtless inspired by the memory of her dad, his love of the music and support of her; without him she says the album “would not have been possible.”

Ciarán Tourish, previously with Altan, joins the accompanying players on the last two tunes, his fiddle playing sounding made to measure alongside Morton’s lively flute, as it does on the couple of other tracks he plays on.

Lady Mary Ramsey, a Scottish strathspey, paired with Miss Ramsey’s, a reel with a similar melody, are delightful, showcasing Morton’s steady tune, flowing style. Miss Irene Meldrum's Welcome To Bon Accord is the other Scottish tune on the album, a march this time, which she learnt from Scottish fiddler player Aidan O’Rourke.

It’s a beautiful tune written by WG Meldrum of Aberdeen to welcome the birth of his daughter Irene in 1911.

Morton has recently performed with sean-nós singer, Doimnic Mac Giolla Bhríde in concert and various TV productions, and he sings on one track, Malaí Mhómhar, a song from eighteenth century Ulster.

Resonant singing, piano and harmonium make for an enchantingly different feel from the rest of the album, Morton playing the melody mid-song. Fonn Mall, a wonderful slow air, demonstrates Morton’s control and skilful ornamentation, and is a highlight on an album full of top-class musicianship.

Available from: www.francesmorton.com/product-page/sliocht-frances-morton