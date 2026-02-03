Amandaland Christmas special was top BBC comedy in 2025
Entertainment

Amandaland Christmas special was top BBC comedy in 2025

THE Amandaland Christmas special was the BBC’s top comedy show for 2025 – drawing in 7.4m viewers.

The episode, which first aired on Christmas Day, saw returning cast members Lucy Punch, Joanna Lumley and Irish actor Philippa Dunne joined by special guest Jennifer Saunders as Aunt Joan, sister of Felicity (Joanna Lumley).

The festive episdoe of Amandaland aired on Christmas Day

It also marked the first scripted on-screen reunion for Saunders and Lumley since their days on Absolutely Fabulous together.

Figures revealed by the BBC this week confirm that the episode took the UK’s top spot for comedies in 2025 with an audience of 7.4 million across 28 days.

“It’s remarkable to think that Amanda’s move to SoHa only happened last year and yet in such a short space of time it has become the mother of all comedies, taking the number one spot for 2025,” BBC Chief Content Officer, Kate Phillips, said this week.

“We are really proud of this iconic show.”

Co-writer and creator Holly Walsh and co-writer Laurence Rickard said they were “delighted” to see a sitcom find such a large audience, and “even more delighted that it’s the one we wrote”.

“We felt truly honoured to have been asked for a Christmas special and are touched that so many people made it a part of their festivities,” they added.

“Huge thanks to our fantastic cast and crew for bringing the show to life.”

Series two of Amandaland, which was created by Irish writer and actor Sharon Horgan, is set to return to our screens later this year.

See More: Amandaland, BBC, Christmas

