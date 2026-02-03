Primark announces further expansion into the Middle East

PRIMARK has confirmed plans to expand further into the Middle East with new openings planned for Dubai, Bahrain and Qatar this year.

The move follows the successful opening of the retailer’s first ever store in Kuwait in October 2025.

The Dublin-headquartered fashion chain, which was founded by Arthur Ryan in the Irish capital in 1969 and trades as Penneys in Ireland, will launch in three further markets in the Middle East with franchise partner Alshaya Group.

The firm confirmed that three stores will open in Dubai in March, April and May, followed by the stores in Bahrain and Qatar by the end of the year.

The expansion will bring Primark to 21 countries internationally by end of 2026.

“It’s been amazing to see the reaction to the opening of our very first store in Kuwait, which shows the potential of our brand in the Middle East,” Primark Interim CEO Eoin Tonge said.

“We are now delighted to announce the expansion of our franchise partnership with Alshaya Group with five stores due to open in 2026 in UAE, Bahrain and Qatar – beginning with Dubai Mall in March," he added.

“Today is an exciting moment for us and our growth ambitions, as we move forward with plans to reach 21 countries.”

John Hadden, CEO at the Alshaya Group, said they are “incredibly proud” to be working with Primark to “bring this most anticipated brand to shoppers across the region”.

He added: “We are looking forward to opening in three countries with five stores this year.

“This is just the beginning as we work with Primark to grow the brand, after such a fantastic first opening in Kuwait.

"Next stop Dubai in March!”