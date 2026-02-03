Taoiseach meets home and business owners affected by ‘devastating’ Storm Chandra

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has visited some of the areas in Ireland that were worst hit by flooding due to Storm Chandra.

Mr Martin was accompanied by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Kevin Moran to meet with affected householders, business owners, local authorities and community representatives.

“The last week has been devastating for many people who have seen their homes and businesses severely damaged by flooding,” the Taoiseach said.

“I wanted to come to meet those impacted and hear first-hand of their experiences,” he explained.

“I also wanted to thank the local communities, local authority staff, Civil Defence, Irish Red Cross and other volunteers for their unfailing and relentless work to keep people safe.”

This week the group visited locations worst affected by the storm, which landed in Ireland last week bringing heavy rain and strong winds, including Enniscorthy in Co. Wexford; Graiguenamanagh in Co. Kilkenny; Carlow Town and Aughrim in Co. Wicklow.

The Taoiseach used the opportunity to advise those affected of the relief schemes available to them.

“I want to assure that all government departments and response agencies are fully focused on protecting properties and alleviating flooding to the greatest extent possible over the period ahead,” he said.

“In coming here today, I also wanted to ensure that schemes designed to support people after such events are reaching all those who need them.

“With Minister James Browne and Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, we heard today from those most impacted and discussed the OPW and Local Authority flood alleviation works planned for each of the areas we visited.”

The Taoiseach further confirmed the Government’s plans to progress flood warning systems across Ireland.

“Changes in our climate are increasing the frequency and severity of flooding events, and we are seeing flooding now in places we didn’t before,” he said.

“This new reality is one to which we must swiftly respond in order to protect lives, livelihoods and property into the future.”

He added: “I am determined that we make demonstrable progress on flood warning systems and defences, and I will be engaging with government colleagues and officials on this.”

Minister Browne reiterated that sentiment, claiming the visit by the Taoiseach “underscores this Government’s commitment to helping the people affected by the flood to recover as soon as possible”.

“All possible assistance is being provided and we are fully focused on getting the community back on their feet again,” he added.

“With regard to the longer term, there are certainly lessons to be learned from this past week.

“Just as we have implemented improvements following Storm Eowyn, I want to see any improvements identified from this week put in place speedily.

“That may very well include the warning system but may include other advice also.

“The key thing for me is twofold: we have the most effective warning system in place and the best possible response ready.”