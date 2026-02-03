Laing O’Rourke appointed main contractor for new Sussex Cancer Centre

LAING O'ROURKE has been appointed the main contractor for a new state-of-the-art cancer centre at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The British Government has given the green light to the build, which will screate a new regional centre of excellence for cancer care in Brighton & Hove in Sussex.

“The new Sussex Cancer Centre will provide safer, more efficient, and better access to cancer care and services for a population of around two million and welcome more than 60,000 patients every year,” a Laing O’Rourke spokesperson explained.

“Every aspect of its design has been meticulously considered to prioritise patient experience, care and outcomes.”

Among the modern facilities planned for the building are high-precision radiotherapy units, expanded outpatient clinics, assessment areas and a day-unit, as well as a top-floor ward with sea views.

The project follows the Irish-founded firm’s successful delivery of The Louisa Martindale Building, which is located next door to the cancer centre.

“This is an incredible project and one that I am proud we are a part of,” Laing O’Rourke’s Managing Director, Peter Lyons, said.

“The new cancer centre will transform the experience of care for patients and the work environment for staff.”

He added: “At Laing O’Rourke we have a rich history in delivering hospitals, including The Louisa Martindale Building, so we’ll be able to use the power of our experience to improve the safety and efficiency on site, while guaranteeing the quality of product.

“Leveraging digital design and offsite manufacturing, along with our integrated supply chain, we’ll be able to minimise disruption to local residents.”

Dr Sarah Westwell, a consultant clinical oncologist and chief of service for cancer at the hospital, said the new centre will “offer privacy, dignity, and hope to our patients”.

“And as doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians and researchers, we’re all thrilled to be able to help craft a new clinical home where medical excellence, outstanding care and leading research can be woven into every step of our patient’s journey,” she added.

“For our patients and all the staff I’ve worked alongside for years, this is a watershed moment that finally brings our facilities in line with the world-class care we strive to deliver every day,” Dr Westwell explained.