Over 80s to be given free RSV vaccination in Northern Ireland

PEOPLE aged 80 and over in Northern Ireland are to be offered a free vaccination against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

A common virus which causes cold-like symptoms, RSV can cause severe complications in older people and can lead to hospitalisation.

Free NHS vaccinations are currently offered to those aged 75-79 in Northern Ireland and across Britain.

That programme is now being extended to those aged 80 and over.

“RSV is a common virus which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms,” Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said.

“However, we know that in older adults, it can cause severe complications which can lead to hospitalisation, adding pressure to our already stretched Health and Social Care system,” he explained.

“I would encourage all those eligible, to avail of the vaccination when offered in order to help protect yourself from illness,” Minister Nesbitt explained.

“I have approved the expansion of the RSV vaccination programme, which builds on the adult programme in place since 2024.

“There is also a maternal RSV vaccination programme available for all pregnant women aimed at protecting their newborn babies until they are old enough to receive the vaccine.”

The expansion of the vaccination programme will take effect from April 2026.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Professor, Sir Michael McBride said such measures are “essential” to protect public health.

“RSV has the potential to lead to serious health complications, particularly in older people who are more likely to have underlying chronic health conditions, such as lung and heart disorders,” Sir McBride said.

“Vaccination programmes are an essential public health measure that can help protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” he added.

“Vaccinations are one of the most effective ways to protect yourself, and I would urge anyone who is eligible for the RSV vaccination to take it.

“The RSV vaccine for older adults and residents of care homes for older adults can be administered at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine, and many eligible individuals are likely to be offered both vaccines at the same time during April, May and June this year.

“If older people are not vaccinated, quite simply, they are not protected.”