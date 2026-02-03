Industrial worker dies following collision with lorry in Omagh

A MAN has died following a collision with a lorry in Omagh.

The industrial worker was struck by the vehicle in the Donaghee area of the town at around 10.20am on February 2.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Shortly after 10.20am, police received a report of a collision involving a lorry and an industrial worker in the Donaghanie Road area of the town,” Chief Inspector Simpson, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene,” he added.

“Sadly, the man died at the scene.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 410 of 02/02/26,” they said in a statement