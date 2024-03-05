Award-winning Irish production firm behind new BBC drama The Listeners

IRELAND’S Element Pictures is producing a new BBC drama focused on a teacher who begins to hear a low humming sound that no one else around her can hear.

The Listeners, which is due to be released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, is based on the novel of the same name by Jordan Tannahill.

Tannahill has also written the tv adaptation, which stars Rebecca Hall as Claire, an English teacher whose life is gradually upturned by the presence of this seemingly innocuous noise.

Despite visiting multiple doctors, no obvious source or medical cause can be found for the humming sound.

But when discovers that her student Kyle, played by Ollie West, can also hear the sound, the two strike up an unlikely friendship.

Finding themselves increasingly isolated from their families, friends and colleagues, they fall in with a disparate group of neighbours, led by a charismatic couple, Jo and Omar, who also claim they can hear the hum – and who who believe it could be a gift, heard only by a “chosen few.”

Also starring in the series, which was filmed in Greater Manchester, are Prasanna Puwanarajah, Amr Waked, Gayle Rankin, Mia Tharia, Franc Ashman, Samuel Edward Cook and Karen Henthorn.

Diercted by Janicza Bravo, the series is being produced by the Dublin-based Element Pictures.

Founded by Irish men Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, the Oscar-winning production company is behind the likes of the 2018 hit film The Favourite, the popular BBC series Normal People and most recently the black comedy Poor Things.

Poor Things is currently in contention for 11 gongs at the 2024 Oscars, which take place this Sunday, March 10.

Regarding their work on The Listeners, Guiney said: “When we first read Jordan’s book we were immediately captured by his extraordinary prose and ability to weave the complexities of themes of community, conspiracy, and faith through such beautifully rendered, achingly real characters.”

He added: We are thrilled to have the brilliant Janicza Bravo directing, and to be working with the BBC again along with our partners at Fremantle on this truly special series.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “The Listeners is a captivating story that has been brought to life in this gripping adaptation which interweaves a feeling of the unknown with the need for human connectivity.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Jordan, Janicza and Element Pictures and can’t wait for viewers to see this remarkable drama," she added.