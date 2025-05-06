Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out
Entertainment

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out

A NEW documentary tells the shocking story of a former nanny who conned families across Britain and Ireland for over a decade.

Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes is currently serving time in an Irish jail after being convicted of theft and social welfare fraud earlier this year at Tralee Court.

The 36-year-old, who is originally from Gloucester in England, lived at homes across Co. Kerry for ten years during which time she pretended she had Huntington’s disease in order to make fraudulent claims for welfare payments.

During her court hearing it was revealed that she had a string of convictions for similar offences across Britain and Ireland which stretched back over a decade.

RTÉ’s Bad Nanny exposes Cookes' cons through the first-hand testimony of her victims, many who are speaking our for the first time.

The two part series reveals the many aliases used by Cookes, with episode one introducing the audience to one of her most brazen personas – Carrie Jade Williams, a supposedly terminally ill, award-winning author.

"From this shocking disguise, the documentary traces back through the years to uncover how Samantha’s cons became increasingly audacious, building up to her role as a “nanny” who was hiding a troubling secret," an RTÉ spokesperson explained.

"The documentary further shows how she gained the trust of families, only to betray them in devastating ways," they added.

In the second part of the series the spotlight turns to the vulnerable families left emotionally shattered by Cookes' deceit.

“The shocking story of Samantha Cookes and her long list of scams and aliases is an intriguing story that needs to be told on screen,” Gráinne McAleer, Head of Documentaries and Series at RTÉ, said.

“The two-part documentary series lays out this timeline of deceit brilliantly and captures the collective power of ordinary people.”

She added: “From the TikTok sleuths to the victims of Samantha’s scams that came together to expose her story, Bad Nanny is a story of the power of ordinary people working together.

“It is also cautionary tale for anyone hiring someone to look after their nearest and dearest."

Bad Nanny, which has been co-produced for RTÉ and BBC Northern Ireland, airs on Monday, May 12 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

See More: Bad Nanny, Ireland, Kerry, RTE, Samantha Cookes, Scam

Related

Brendan Gleeson ‘can’t wait’ to make West End debut in The Weir
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Brendan Gleeson ‘can’t wait’ to make West End debut in The Weir

By: Fiona Audley

From chaos to craft - inside U2’s creative studio alchemy
Entertainment 3 days ago

From chaos to craft - inside U2’s creative studio alchemy

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

On the record - the best of Ireland's new music releases
Culture 3 days ago

On the record - the best of Ireland's new music releases

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Latest

Prisoners complete Belfast City Marathon for children’s cancer charity
News 9 hours ago

Prisoners complete Belfast City Marathon for children’s cancer charity

By: Fiona Audley

Unseen works by Lucian Freud go on display in Belfast
Culture 10 hours ago

Unseen works by Lucian Freud go on display in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Man convicted of killing elderly neighbour in row over gate
News 2 days ago

Man convicted of killing elderly neighbour in row over gate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man from Northern Ireland is jailed in England after sexually assaulting woman at work party
News 2 days ago

Man from Northern Ireland is jailed in England after sexually assaulting woman at work party

By: Gerard Donaghy

Galway-based contract laboratory announces ambitious multi-million-euro training programme
Business 2 days ago

Galway-based contract laboratory announces ambitious multi-million-euro training programme

By: Gerard Donaghy

Eight officers injured in Irish Cup Final disturbances
News 2 days ago

Eight officers injured in Irish Cup Final disturbances

By: Gerard Donaghy