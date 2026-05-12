BBC confirms second series of hit PSNI documentary ‘Peelers’

THE BBC has confirmed a second series of the hit police documentary Peelers.

Described as the ‘real-life Blue Lights’, referring to the fictional BBC police series set in Belfast, ‘Peelers: The PSNI for Real’ takes viewers behind the scenes on patrol with the police force.

The six-episode series launched on BBC1 last month and has proved a hit with audiences across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Today it was confirmed that the show will return for a second series.

“It’s official... Peelers: The PSNI for Real with Stephen Nolan will be returning for a new series on the BBC," a BBC Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

“All episodes from series one are available on BBC iPlayer and they’ll soon be on BBC network television as well,” they added.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has welcomed the news.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming success and positive feedback we have received on the broadcast of series one of Peelers – the PSNI for Real," he said today.

"This is a landmark programme for policing,” he added.

“The programme reflects the unique challenges of policing a society coming out of conflict.

The societal gaps that exist for people in crisis, with grassroots organisations receiving less funding and the challenges facing the Health Service delivering frontline mental health services, policing is increasingly the default service left dealing with people we are neither trained nor resourced to help.

“This outstanding TV programme shows the audience a side of society they would not normally see and I am delighted to confirm a second series.”

Ch Con Boutcher added: “I want to thank all of the officers and staff who took part in this series, to do so is not a straight-forward decision in Northern Ireland because of the enduring threat to officers.

“We look forward to working with Third Street on the next series to continue to highlight the amazing work that our officers do.”