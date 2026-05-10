Ireland's Chemical Solutions Group expands presence in Britain after acquiring Northampton firm

IRISH firm Chemical Solutions Group (CSG) has expanded its presence in Britain after acquiring Northampton-based company, Resource Chemicals.

The move marks a further step in the company's long-term strategy to build a sustainable and meaningful presence in the British market.

The acquisition forms part of CSG's broader plan to develop a stronger platform in Britain through targeted investment and carefully selected acquisitions to enhance supply resilience, technical capability and customer service.

"Resource Chemicals is a well-respected brand in the UK market and by working together we can deliver on the significant opportunity for our solutions within the UK," said Kevin Quinn, CEO of CSG.

"Their product portfolio dovetails very well with CSG, and they are active in our target segments — water, environment and hygiene."

'Long-term ambition'

From its early beginnings in Galway in the 1980s, CSG has undergone a sustained period of growth and expansion in Ireland, where it now has facilities in Shannon, Co. Clare and Foynes Port, Co. Limerick.

The firm previously invested in British infrastructure through GI Chemical Solutions and its Immingham base, launching a bulk caustic distribution facility at the Port of Immingham in Lincolnshire last year.

In January, CSG announced its intention to acquire Celtic Water Care Solutions Limited, a Cork-based wastewater and effluent treatment chemicals.

The deal is pending merger control clearance by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission.

These recent transactions support CSG's long-term growth strategy, bringing annualised Group revenue to more than €100m.

CSG is targeting revenues in excess of €150m by 2030, with the growth underpinned by ongoing multi-million-euro investment at its sites in Shannon and Foynes.

"In 2025 we launched a distribution hub in the UK specialising in bulk chemicals, namely caustic, through our GI Chemicals brand," said Mr Quinn.

"This was always a first step, and our long-term ambition is to build a meaningful presence in the UK and to continue to expand across Ireland, offering customers a full suite of services and products."

'Customers will benefit'

Resource Chemicals adds an established British platform to CSG with sales of €29m (£25m), more than 200 customer relationships, and expertise across a wide range of products and pack sizes.

CSG believes the acquisition will create a stronger proposition for customers by combining local market knowledge and technical service with greater scale, purchasing strength and continuity of supply.

"Customers will benefit from a stronger, more resilient partner and a business committed to long-term market development and competitiveness," said Mr Quinn.

"As a complete service provider with a significant footprint, customers will also gain access to the full range of Group capabilities, including R&D, SHEQ expertise and leadership in sustainability."

CSG is the parent company of Chemifloc, GI Chemicals Ireland, GI Chemical Solutions UK and Chemilab.

The Group currently employs 100 people and brings more than 40 years of specialist chemistry expertise across potable water, wastewater, environmental and hygiene applications, operating across Ireland and Britain.

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