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E-bike rider left with serious injuries following Tipperary collision
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E-bike rider left with serious injuries following Tipperary collision

AN E-BIKE rider was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Tipperary.

The woman, who is aged an her 40s, collided with a vehicle on the Fethard Road towards Killusty in Lisronagh at around 2am on May 9.

She was left with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, gardai confirmed in a statement issued this week.

The police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Anyone who was traveling on the Fethard Road between Fethard and Clonmel between 1.45am and 2.30am on Saturday, May 9 and who may have any information is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make that footage available,” they added.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Collision, E-bike, Tipperary, Witness Appeal

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