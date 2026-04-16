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Steve Coogan joins cast as Funboys returns for a second series
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Steve Coogan joins cast as Funboys returns for a second series

STEVE COOGAN has been announced among the cast for the second series of Funboys.

First look images from the new series of the BBC comedy, which is set in Northern Ireland, were released this week.

They show actor Coogan, whose own roots lie in County Mayo, in action in his guest role as Phillip, a frustrated actor who’s ended up at a folk museum playing part of the landed gentry.

Lee R James and Ele McKenzie in Funboys series two (Pic: Nathan Macgee)

The series sees the return of the boys from Ballymacnoose with new drama on the horizon as they get involved in Irish history.

"Funboys is not a television series, it's a state of mind,” Executive Producer, Simon Mayhew-Archer of Mayhay Studios, said.

“We're extremely grateful to the BBC for helping us transmit such profound messaging to the wider public," he added.

Brian Devlin, Owen Colgan and Ryan Dylan in first look images from the second series of Funboys (Pic: Peter Marley)

Rian Lennon, who co-wrote and stars in the show, said: “If Funboys season one was a freshly born fawn, skittering around in its own amniotic sack, then season two is a sinewy young buck galloping through forests thick, leaping into the unknown and screaming 'Hawwwwww!'”

Co-star and co-writer Ryan Dylan added: “Please take your time with Funboys Series 2. “Enjoy every suck, smack and sniff, and allow this succulent comedy to slide down your gullet and into your soul.”

Funboys series two consists of four episodes, which will be broadcast on BBC Three, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer. Broadcast dates have yet to be confirmed.

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See More: BBC, Funboys, Northern Ireland, Steve Coogan

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