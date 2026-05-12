Job losses at Ulster University reveal ‘deepening crisis’ in education sector

THE planned loss of up to 450 jobs at Ulster University reveals a “deepening crisis” within Northern Ireland’s higher education sector local politicians have warned.

SDLP MLAs Sinéad McLaughlin and Cara Hunter met with Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew this week following the university’s shock announcement last month.

In April the institution claimed it would be seeking up to 450 voluntary redundancies.

The university, which employs more than 3,000 staff at its campuses in Belfast, Jordanstown, Coleraine and Derry, has yet to reveal full details of the planned job cuts.

In their meeting the SDLP politicians sought clarity on the impact the proposed cuts will have on staff, students and the future direction of the university – where particular concern has been raised about the long-term future of its Magee and Coleraine campuses.

“This was an extremely serious meeting at what is already a deeply worrying time for staff and students across Ulster University,” Ms McLaughlin said.

“Behind every proposed job loss is a person, a family and years of dedication now overshadowed by uncertainty,” she added.

“For Derry and the North West, there is an added fear about what this could mean for Magee and the long-promised expansion of the campus.

“People here have fought too hard and waited too long for Magee’s growth to now see that ambition threatened by financial pressures and political inaction.”

Ms McLaughlin said the situation at Ulster University should be a “wake-up call” for the Northern Ireland Executive.

“I made it very clear that the North West cannot once again be expected to settle for less,” she said.

“Magee has huge potential, not only for Derry, but for the wider economy, for skills development and for keeping talented young people in the region,” she added.

“What is happening at Ulster University should serve as a wake-up call for the Executive.

“You cannot claim to prioritise economic growth and skills while allowing our universities to come under this level of strain.”

Ms Hunter said there is “enormous anxiety” in the university’s Coleraine campus and throughout the wider university community.

“Staff who have dedicated years to supporting students are now fearful for their futures, while students themselves are deeply concerned about the impact these cuts could have on their education and campus life,” she explained.

“Coleraine is hugely important to the North Coast, educationally, economically and socially,” she added.

“The university sustains local jobs, supports local businesses and gives so many young people the opportunity to study close to home.

She admitted: “I left this meeting deeply concerned about the long-term consequences continued underfunding could have for campuses like Coleraine.

“Once courses, expertise and opportunities are lost, rebuilding them is incredibly difficult.

“Universities should be places of ambition, innovation and opportunity.

“Instead, staff and students are being left feeling abandoned. The Executive cannot continue ignoring the pressures facing our universities and expect the situation to improve on its own.”

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