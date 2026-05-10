Leading software development company Quantexa opens new Dublin R&D Centre of Excellence

LEADING software development company Quantexa has opened a new research and development Centre of Excellence in Dublin.

The new office at 5 George's Dock in the heart of Dublin's International Financial Services Centre marks a major expansion of the company's European R&D footprint in Europe.

The site will bring together a growing team of data scientists, researchers and engineers to accelerate Quantexa's investment in AI, machine learning and decision intelligence.

"Dublin offers an exceptional combination of world-class technical talent, a vibrant AI research community and strong support for innovation," said Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa.

"This new office gives us the opportunity to deepen our R&D efforts in areas like large language models, knowledge graph technologies and trustworthy AI.

"We're excited to build a team here that will help shape the next generation of decision intelligence and deliver meaningful impact for our customers globally."

Collaborative approach

Quantexa is a global leader in data, analytics and AI for the banking, insurance and public sectors.

The new centre will provide a collaborative environment where clients and partners can co-create industry-specific AI solutions tailored to their business objectives.

By helping organisations connect and operationalise enterprise-wide data at scale, the centre will enable richer insights, stronger performance and more effective decision-making.

As well as playing a central role in developing next-generation AI capabilities, the centre will also collaborate with Ireland's universities, research institutions and technology talent ecosystem.

'Highly-skilled jobs'

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke described Quantexa's decision to establish its R&D centre in Dublin as a strong endorsement of Ireland.

"This investment highlights the depth of our talent base, the strength of our research ecosystem and Ireland's attractiveness as a location for high-value innovation-led activities," he added.

"The centre will support highly-skilled jobs and further strengthen Ireland's role in developing next-generation AI and decision intelligence solutions for global markets."

Meanwhile, Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: "I am delighted to see Quantexa continuing to grow and invest in Dublin, which is another strong endorsement of Ireland's position as a global innovation hub and as a leading location for financial services companies.

"We are delighted to support Quantexa as it grows its presence in Ireland and contributes to the continued strength of our technology ecosystem."

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