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Healthcare and toiletries stolen in spate of supermarket thefts
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Healthcare and toiletries stolen in spate of supermarket thefts

SUPERMARKETS have been targeted in a series of thefts across Northern Ireland.

Healthcare items and toiletries were taken from stores in Newry, Ballymena and Limavady over two days earlier this month

“Officers received reports in relation to thefts of healthcare products and toiletries having been taken from supermarkets by two men whom in one report were described as wearing dark coloured jeans and jackets,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Broadley said.

“One of the suspects was also reported to have been wearing a baseball cap,” he added.

The thefts were reported to have taken place at a supermarket in the Downshire Road area of Newry at around 6.30pm on May 4, and at another supermarket in the Larne Link Road area of Ballymena shortly before midday on May 5.

A third theft, in the Main Street area of Limavady, also happened on May 5.

“Police enquiries in relation to all these reports are underway, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to contact 101 and quote reference number 1300 of 07/05/26,” Sgt Broadley added.

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See More: Northern Ireland, Supermarkets, Thefts

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