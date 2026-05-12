Candidates ‘with musical background’ urged to apply as garda recruitment drive opens

THE latest garda recruitment drive opened this week with the police force urging "musical candidates" to apply.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly launched this campaign yesterday, with applications now being accepted until June 3.

During the launch event the force highlighted the many garda roles currently on offer, from "front line policing, to working in the dog unit or aiming for a senior management role".

“Working in An Garda Síochána offers an active, varied working environment that goes beyond desk-based duties and supports the local community as part of daily work,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

The force is also hoping to attract musical candidates through its latest campaign.

“A new element in this campaign is that candidates with a musical background are encouraged to apply, as the Garda Band is open to new members,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“Candidates who indicate their interest on the application will be considered for a future audition for the Garda Síochána Band, following successful completion of Garda training, and the probationary period,” they added.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan welcomed the launch of the recruitment campaign at the launch event held at Walter Scott House, the Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

“Recruitment into An Garda Síochána is continuing apace,” he said.

“201 trainees entered the Garda Training college last week which is the fourth consecutive intake of over 200 trainees.

“This competition will ensure that there is a strong pipeline of new recruits which will continue to increase the size of the Garda organisation.”

He added: "A career in An Garda Síochána is demanding, but it is particularly rewarding as their work is varied, and connects Gardaí to the communities they serve.

“I am committed to supporting Gardaí, both through the provision of resources and legislative provisions, to ensure that Gardaí on the frontline have the skills and equipment they need.”

The starting salary for a Garda member is now €39,194. Trainees receive €354 per week during a 36-week programme at the Garda College, where accommodation and meals are provided free of charge.

They graduate from the training scheme with a Level 7 Bachelor of Arts in Applied Policing, accredited by the University of Limerick.

"Being a Garda is a tough job, but I know from personal experience how rewarding it can be,” Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said.

“There are not many jobs where you can make a positive difference to people and communities every day," he added.

“As a Garda you can make a significant contribution to public safety through a variety of roles, including community policing, investigating domestic abuse, and tackling organised crime.

“I want to encourage people from all backgrounds to join An Garda Síochána. It is important that we represent the communities we serve."

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