Dublin Airport expects ‘busiest summer’ to date

DUBLIN AIRPORT is preparing for what it expects to be its busiest summer ever.

The airport expects more than 100,000 passengers to travel through its doors every day between the start of June and the end of August.

It also predicts that its previous record busiest day – some 130,427 passengers welcomed on August 10, 2025 – is “almost certain to be eclipsed”.

Around 11 million passengers are due to use the airport over the summer months – which is around two per cent more than travelled last summer.

More than 3.5 million passengers are expected each month in June, July and August, ranging from holidaymakers to business travellers and tourists and visitors to Ireland.

“It's going to be another very busy summer at Dublin Airport with the appetite to fly, both into and out of Ireland, as high as ever,” Dublin Airport Managing Director Gary McLean said this week.

“Demand to fly through Dublin Airport continues to grow and numbers travelling this summer look set to eclipse last year's record levels,” he added.

"Through the first three months of the year, passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were up by around nine per cent,” Mr McLean explained.

“This was mainly the result of the lifting of the winter slot capacity restriction, which was in place for the corresponding period in 2025,” he added.

“Passenger numbers continued to increase in April, albeit at a slower low single-digit pace, and this trend is expected to continue over the coming months with numbers travelling during the peak summer months expected to be up around two per cent on last year.

"We're looking forward to another busy but smooth summer period at Dublin Airport and the team can't wait to welcome everyone.”

London Heathrow is set to be the busiest route out of Dublin Airport this summer, followed by Amsterdam, Manchester, Malaga and Faro.

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